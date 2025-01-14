China's international sales reaches USD5.98T in 2024

(MENAFN) China’s international sales hit a new register in the previous year, with overall shipments as well as brought ins increasing by 5 percent annually to reach 43.85 trillion yuan (USD5.98 trillion), based on a Chinese news agency on Monday.



Overall shipments increased by 7.1 percent to 25.45 trillion yuan (USD3.47 trillion), while brought ins surged by 2.3 percent to 18.39 trillion yuan (USD2.5 trillion).



The nation’s sales surplus hit 7.27 trillion yuan (USD992 billion), marking an all-time-high figure.



China’s sales rate climbed by 2.1 trillion yuan (USD286.4 billion) during past year, a number comparable to the yearly sales of an average firm, Wang Lingjun, deputy chief of the General Administration of Customs (GAC), noted at a media summit.



Shipments of electric automobiles surged by 3.1 percent annually, while 3D printer shipments rose 32.8 percent, as well as industrial robot shipments surged by 45.2 percent.



Trade among China and ASEAN rose by 9 percent year-on-year during the previous year, which is nine sequential years of development and hardening their position as each other’s biggest trading allies for the fifth straight year.



China’s sales with the US also jumped by 4.9 percent in the past year, thoroughly matching the nation’s total trade development volume, Wang stated.

