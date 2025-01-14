Seeing The World Twice: A Journey Through Life's Contrasts

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) I believe I have seen the world from both sides, like those who have lived twice. In the early stages of my life, I earned a Bachelor of Science degree followed by a Bachelor of Arts. Later, I pursued studies both in Egypt and abroad. Simultaneously, I worked in academia and journalism, gained experience in both the private and public sectors, served in the executive and legislative branches of government, and contributed to the opposition movement as well as the reform tide. These diverse experiences have allowed me to view the world from multiple angles.

Life, in a few short years, has given me the chance to live through vastly contrasting experiences. I have seen my reflection in the mirror, entered that mirror, and emerged from it repeatedly, discovering new dimensions and divergent worlds. Over time, I found myself unable to distinguish between the original and the reflection. All I know is that I lived“here” to understand“there,” then ventured“there” to comprehend“here.” For a while, I lingered in between, witnessing“here” while observing“there.” The important thing is that I have survived it all, so far, and I still don't know how! The good thing that I am preparing to publish my first book, titled“I Saw the World from Both Sides”

I have seen the world from both sides, navigating seas and rivers alike. I have countless stories to share. Among them, there are times when I literally saw the world from both sides. One particular moment stands out vividly. My father served as an officer in the armed forces for a quarter of a century, He was a commander in the October 1973 War of Liberation. In my childhood, He often took me to the firing range at his military unit in Alexandria city.

I memorized every corner of that unit and once hatched a plan to“invade” it with an army of my school friends, inspired by one of the childhood adventure stories I had read. Of course, none of the other children shared my expansive dreams. Years later, I lived in the officers' housing complex overlooking that very military unit. I eventually abandoned my conquest plans, as I became fixated on building a glider with the help of my brother after reading the story of the Wright brothers. However, unlike the Wright brothers, the“Galal brothers” lacked the funding even for a proper kite.

Years later, something happened that deeply moved me. I was working on a journalistic piece about development projects, which required a visit to a military unit. A vehicle transported me there, and to my surprise, it took me to the very place of my childhood memories! I was warmly welcomed and escorted to meet a respectful officer sitting at my father's old desk.

As I left, I wandered through the familiar corners where I had played as a child, looking at the house that once overlooked the unit, which now seemed as though the unit itself overlooked it. I strolled around, gathering pieces of my memories, searching for my younger self, but I couldn't find him anywhere. At that moment, I knew I had truly grown up.

In my upcoming book, we will embark on a journey that was, for me, exhausting yet joyful, arduous yet beautiful, challenging yet thrilling. I hope it will be equally captivating and exhilarating for you, filled with“dopamine” and just a bit of“adrenaline” whenever possible.

About the Author

Ramy Galal is an Egyptian senator, writer, and academic specializing in public management and cultural policies. He has authored studies on cultural diplomacy, the orange economy, and restructuring Egypt's cultural institutions.

Galal holds a PHD degree from Alexandria University, a master's degree from the University of London, and Diploma from the University of Chile.

He studied advanced programs in governance and leadership from King's College London, Hertie School of Berlin, and Missouri State University, USA.

A former adviser and spokesperson for Egypt's Ministry of Planning. He was also the spokesperson for the Egyptian Opposition Coalition. He represents Egypt at international forums and contributes to leading publications.