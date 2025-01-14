Education In Syria Is Free
By Alimat Aliyeva
The new Syrian authorities have announced their intention to
make education in the country free, Azernews
reports.
"Education is the right of every Syrian, and the government is
committed to providing it for free. We are working on a new
educational project that aligns with the aspirations of the
people," said Minister al-Qadiri.
The minister also highlighted that there are approximately
350,000 teachers in Syria, but their monthly salary is only $20.
"We are taking steps to increase teachers' salaries," he added.
The Transitional Government plans to update educational
curricula by removing the ideological influence of the former
regime. According to al-Qadiri, the overthrown government of Bashar
al-Assad used educational materials to promote Baathist ideology,
which, in turn, contributed to the country's stagnation. "We will
implement changes to eliminate the legacy of the regime that
destroyed Syria," he emphasized.
The Minister further explained that the new education system
will focus on applied sciences to equip the future workforce with
the practical skills needed to rebuild the country. However, the
restoration of the education system faces significant challenges.
Nearly half of Syria's 20,000 schools have been completely or
partially destroyed, and the remaining schools require extensive
repairs to meet the needs of the population.
The road ahead for Syria's education reform is fraught with
difficulties, but it also presents a crucial opportunity for the
country to break free from the past and shape a more promising
future for its citizens. International support and investment in
education will be essential to help Syria rebuild its
infrastructure and foster a generation of skilled individuals
capable of contributing to the nation's recovery and growth.
