Education In Syria Is Free

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The new Syrian authorities have announced their intention to make education in the country free, Azernews reports.

"Education is the right of every Syrian, and the is committed to providing it for free. We are working on a new educational project that aligns with the aspirations of the people," said al-Qadiri.

The minister also highlighted that there are approximately 350,000 teachers in Syria, but their monthly salary is only $20. "We are taking steps to increase teachers' salaries," he added.

The Transitional Government plans to update educational curricula by removing the ideological influence of the former regime. According to al-Qadiri, the overthrown government of Bashar al-Assad used educational materials to promote Baathist ideology, which, in turn, contributed to the country's stagnation. "We will implement changes to eliminate the legacy of the regime that destroyed Syria," he emphasized.

The Minister further explained that the new education system will focus on applied sciences to equip the future workforce with the practical skills needed to rebuild the country. However, the restoration of the education system faces significant challenges. Nearly half of Syria's 20,000 schools have been completely or partially destroyed, and the remaining schools require extensive repairs to meet the needs of the population.

The road ahead for Syria's education reform is fraught with difficulties, but it also presents a crucial opportunity for the country to break free from the past and shape a more promising future for its citizens. International support and investment in education will be essential to help Syria rebuild its infrastructure and foster a generation of skilled individuals capable of contributing to the nation's recovery and growth.