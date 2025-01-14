Trump's Phony Presidency Is About To Get Real

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Historians describe the period between September 1939 and May 1940, when words rather than weapons were being deployed between Germany and its European opponents, as“the phony war.”

In the United States, we have been witnessing the phony presidency, as President-elect Trump and his allies have deployed words well ahead of being able to take action. Thank goodness, we can be forgiven for saying this phony period will come to an end on January 20 with his inauguration and we will start to see the real presidency.

The words, as always with the highly media-savvy Trump, have been designed to attract attention, both from the American public and from foreign governments.

During his first election campaign in 2016, the man who was then his main tech-billionaire ally, Peter Thiel, Elon Musk's former colleague at PayPal, said memorably that with Trump the important thing was to take him“seriously but not literally.” Trump doesn't mean to do everything he says, in other words – but he does, in Thiel's view, have serious intentions.

Putting together what he said during the campaign and what he has been saying during this phony presidency period since November 5, I think we can already draw the following five conclusions about what his intentions might be.

Conclusion number one is that it would be very wrong, as some commentators do, to describe either Trump or his Republican Party as favoring a return to the isolationism that characterized American politics and foreign policy in the 1930s. An isolationist threatens neither to invade Panama or Greenland nor to turn Canada into America's 51st

state.