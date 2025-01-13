Sands China, In Partnership With Alipay And Macau Pass, Successfully Introduced The Innovative Alipay Tap! In Macao

(MENAFN- EQS Group)



Simplifying payments for both domestic and international tourists





(Macao, Jan. 14, 2025) – On Jan. 14, 2025, Sands China Ltd., Alipay and Macau Pass jointly introduced the Alipay Tap! service at Sands Resorts® Macao. Utilizing innovative payment interaction technology, the service will further enhance the payment experience of visitors in Macao and enable new digital business and marketing opportunities. It will also contribute to the city's smart city development while supporting digital upgrades and connectivity within the Greater Bay Area.





Alipay Tap! is an innovative payment service introduced by Alipay in July 2024 in the Chinese mainland. Users can simply unlock their phones and tap the merchant's payment device to complete the transaction, without opening the Alipay app. This solution has quickly become popular with both users and merchants and is currently available in over 100 cities and more than 1,000 shopping malls and commercial districts in the Chinese mainland. In addition to payments, Alipay has also collaborated with partners to create over 50 Alipay Tap! digital industry solutions, such as“Tap to Order” and“Tap to Open Self-service Vending Machine.”





In this first phase, Sands China has rolled out Alipay Tap! across 300 merchants in its integrated resorts, including The Venetian® Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Londoner® Macao, and Sands® Macao. It can be used for a variety of payments, such as hotel accommodation, dining, shopping, and ticketing, providing customers with a convenient payment experience. Chinese mainland tourists using Alipay Tap! in Sands Resorts Macao can also enjoy multiple offers during the promotional period, including an exclusive coupon for the first transaction via Alipay Tap! in Macao and other cross-border travel promotions released.





Merchants can use one terminal to meet the payment needs of both tourists and local residents using mainstream e-wallets. A representative from a Sands Resorts Macao merchant shared,“As Chinese mainland tourists are generally familiar with Alipay Tap!, combined with various recent promotional offers, the number of Alipay Tap! transactions has significantly increased since its launch, greatly enhancing operational efficiency.”





Jiajia Li, Vice President of Alipay, Ant Group, said,“Macao has unique geographic advantages, providing an ideal environment for the introduction of innovative technologies. Alipay and Alipay+'s cross-border services have already covered nearly 90% of merchants in Macao. The successful introduction of Alipay Tap! in Macao will further enhance the convenience of payments for Chinese mainland visitors, accelerate the digital transformation of businesses, unlock more commercial potential, and promote the digital connectivity of digital everyday services within the Greater Bay Area.”





The introduction of Alipay Tap! in Macao is not just a simple replication of the payment model but also creates a local digital business model benchmark. The collaboration between the three companies integrates Alipay's user experience and membership preferences, Sands China's unique services and benefits, and Macau Pass's regional coverage and operational expertise. Together, they have created a new digital business model.





Allan Chung, Vice President of E-Commerce and Digital Marketing of Sands China Ltd., said,“Sands China is proud to be the first in Macao to offer this innovative payment technology. By deeply integrating it across various business operations within Sands Resorts Macao, we have significantly enhanced the payment experience, making it smoother and more convenient for both domestic and international visitors. This initiative also helps foster an environment for the digital economy and technological innovation in Macao. Sands China will continue to collaborate with innovative technology partners, while actively supporting the Macao SAR Government's smart city development agenda. We are committed to ensuring that convenience and the latest digital services are easily accessible, and contributing to the quality growth of Macao's tourism industry.”





Gavin Zhao, Chief Technical Officer of Macau Pass, said,“As a leader in digital solutions in Macao, Macau Pass will integrate its own digital capabilities with the Alipay Tap! technology, connecting with local ecosystem scenarios to create a new model of digital commerce with local characteristics. In the future, we will further integrate one-stop terminals, benefits, and membership capabilities, helping merchants upgrade digitally and promoting the high-quality development of Macao's digital economy, providing strong support for the moderate diversification of the economy.”





With the application of new technologies, the interaction between digital finance, innovative business models, and new forms of productivity will become increasingly close. The introduction of Alipay Tap! will not only further enhance the convenience of mobile payments in Macao but also integrate the physical and digital economies, injecting momentum into the development of smart tourism and smart city initiatives. At the same time, leveraging Macao's unique geographic advantage, it will promote deeper integration with the Greater Bay Area's digital economy. This will improve the visitor experience and create an innovative digital ecosystem, while showcasing Macao's appeal as a World Centre of Tourism and Leisure.

