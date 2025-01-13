Medify Air Donates HEPA Air Purifiers To Los Angeles Amid Dangerous Wildfires

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Medify Air announced today that they donated 500 HEPA air purifiers over the weekend in collaboration with FEMA and the charity Convoy for Hope.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Medify Air announced today that they donated 500 HEPA air purifiers over the weekend in collaboration with FEMA and the charity Convoy for Hope. They are encouraging customers to also donate by offering discounted pricing on air cleaner donation orders. Medify Air, like everyone else, is shocked and saddened to see the damage caused by the wildfires and wants to help individuals in Southern California. The EPA warns that“The biggest health threat from smoke is from fine particles. These microscopic particles can penetrate deep into your lungs. They can cause a range of health problems, from burning eyes and a runny nose to aggravated chronic heart and lung diseases.”. Medify Air recommends running air purifiers on high in all areas threatened by wildfire smoke.“We know how damaging unhealthy air can be, and how large of an impact these air purifiers can have. The impact of these fires is devastating, and we want to do all we can to help.” (Jack Austin, Executive Vice President, Medify Air)

Medify Air is committed to clean indoor air and wants to help the community in Los Angeles. It is important during a time of need to come together and do whatever you can to help all the individuals that are impacted. When smoke is heavy outside for a long period of time, fine particles can build up indoors even though you may not be able to see them. Running an air purifier is a great way to remove those smoke particles. Improved indoor air quality can impact your overall health, cognitive function, infectious disease transmission rate, and overall comfort. In support of these recovery efforts, Medify Air is working closely with FEMA and the charity Convoy of Hope and delivered 500 units to the Los Angeles Dream Center Saturday morning. Convoy of Hope was recently honored as one of Forbes top one hundred charities.

Medify Air is encouraging all of its customers to join their efforts and will be offering discounts for any donation orders. Individuals interested can call Medify Air at 888-258-1008 or email ... for more information. All donations will be delivered to the Los Angeles Dream Center.

Medify Air was established in 2018 with the goal of improving indoor air quality for all. Today they offer a full product line of HEPA air purifiers for various room sizes in homes and institutions and are the number one air purifier for schools nationwide.

