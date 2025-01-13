CERAGEM's Health & Wellness Products Win SIX CES 2025 Innovation Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ceragem's 6 CES 2025 Innovation Award Winning Products

CERAGEM, Korea's #1 healthy appliance company, known for their thermal massage beds and spinal massagers, won six Innovation Awards at CES 2025

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CERAGEM , Korea's #1 healthy appliance company, known for their thermal massage beds and spinal massagers, won six Innovation Awards at CES 2025. The awards were in the Digital category for the smart appliances' customizable interfaces. All of them are powered by AI and algorithms that can be customized to an individual's personal needs. Given by the Consumer Technological Association, the CES Innovation Award recognizes consumer technology products across 33 categories that exhibit outstanding design and engineering.CERAGEM's six award-winning products are as follows: In the Digital Health category:Home Therapy Booth - is a one-person sauna designed for home use. It analyzes real-time biometric data to deliver personalized therapies, including heat, oxygen, sound, light, and aroma. The booth's space-saving design and automatic sterilization system ensures cleanliness and ease.Home MediCare Bed - features a spinal thermal massage module, AI-driven voice control for enhanced accessibility, and a modular bed frame with integrated sensors for vital sign monitoring. The bed supports telemedicine, and customizable light & aromatherapy for enhanced sleep.Smart Headboard - transforms any bed into a health management system, offering on-demand medical services and continuous monitoring. It uses advanced AI technology to track biometric data via embedded sensors, providing real-time health insights and emergency connectivity. It offers tailored healthcare environments with modular options like sound, light, and aroma therapy.AI Medi Water - is a home-use direct water ionizer that serves as a medical device, improving gastrointestinal symptoms while purifying water. It combines hot and cold water purification with AI-driven personalization. Its fingerprint recognition feature tailors water temperature, pH levels, and added vitamins/minerals to individual needs for each member of your household.In the Fitness category: Therapeutic Spa Bed - (with AI Health Concierge) is a modular medical device offering personalized health solutions through innovative technology and medical data integration. Its CeraCore EngineTM provides heat and massage, while hybrid low-frequency pads can be freely attached to any painful body part for muscle and nerve relaxation.In the Human Security for All category: Neuro Wellness Enhancer - is the world's first medically-approved home-use device designed to improve depressive symptoms. Using non-invasive micro direct current stimulation, it balances brain activity, enhancing brain function with a 62.8% remission rate over six weeks. It is a convenient alternative to traditional antidepressants with minimal side effects.About CERAGEM : For over 26 years, CERAGEM has redefined home healthcare around the globe. From pioneering thermotherapy beds to innovative devices for sleep, pain relief, beauty, and mental health, CERAGEM brings total wellness to your fingertips. Believing that healthcare management begins at home, we provide innovative and easy-to-use health and wellness care appliances. With community programs in over 70 countries, CERAGEM is more than a brand - it has a global mission to empower health and wellness for everyone in their daily lives.

