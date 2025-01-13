PM Modi, CM Omar Exchange Warm Gestures

The prime minister also assured people of the Union Territory that he will walk side-by-side with them and remove all hurdles in achieving their dreams.

Modi was in Sonamarg to inaugurate the 6.5-km Z-Morh tunnel in Ganderbal district to provide round-the-year connectivity to the hill resort along the 434-km Srinagar-Leh national highway.

This was the first visit of the prime minister to J&K after the formation of the Abdullah-led National Conference government in October last year.

On reaching the stage after dedicating the tunnel to the people of J&K, Modi was presented Kashmir's famous Sozni shawl by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and a papier mache painting by the chief minister.

Abdullah was the first to address the well-attended gathering and was warmly clapped by the prime minister who also shook hands with him before he returned to his seat close to Modi.

The chief minister, in his speech, praised Prime Minister Modi for his efforts in bridging the gap between“Dil (heart) and Delhi” and holding assembly polls in the Union Territory while exuding confidence that the statehood restoration promise would soon be fulfilled.

He also acknowledged the Centre's efforts in bringing peace to the borders in J&K and said far flung areas like Machil, Gurez, Karnah and Keran along the Line of Control have benefited with development and tourism.“We cannot imagine how many tourists are enjoying the beauty of these places.”

Modi also repeatedly referred to the chief minister during his nearly half-an-hour long speech and said he became impatient after Abdullah shared a video and the pictures of the Z-Morh tunnel on his social media account on the eve of its inauguration.

“The weather, snow and the beautiful mountains are enough to make hearts happy...As Abdullah said I have a long association with this region as I remember spending time as an ordinary worker of BJP in Sonamarg, Gulmarg, Ganderbal and Baramulla.

“I have walked for hours together in the snow but was always warmly welcomed by the people who never allowed me to feel cold,” the prime minister said.

He talked about the 'Chilai-Kalan', the 40-day harsh period of winter which is going to end later this month, and said the people are bravely facing this period and serving tourists.

In his speech, Modi also referred to the participation of Abdullah in the Kashmir's first-ever International Marathon in October last year and said his video has gone viral.“I personally congratulated him when he met me in Delhi. He was full of enthusiasm.”

Abdullah made history by participating in the marathon, completing the 21-km run with an impressive average pace of 5 minutes 54 seconds per kilometer.

“The dream of Viksit Bharat can be fulfilled only when its crown is decorated with jewels. J&K is the crown of India and I want this crown to be made more beautiful and prosperous,” Modi said, expressing satisfaction that the people of J&K including youngsters and elders are supporting him in his endeavour.

He said the people of J&K are working hard to turn their dream into a reality and for the development of the region and the nation.

“I assure you that Modi will walk with you side-by-side and will remove all the hurdles which are coming in your dreams. Duri (distance) is over and we have to work together to fulfil our dreams and achieve our goals,” the prime minister said.

