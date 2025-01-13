New National Tree Canopy Assessment Tool Now Live

(MENAFN- 3BL) LINCOLN, Neb., January 13, 2025 /3BL/ - A national tree canopy assessment tool is now available for the first time, making it possible for cities to view the status of their local and regional tree canopy and how it's changed over time.

“As our nation's cities endure the pressures of excessive heat, extreme storms and air pollution, we need to meet the moment with trees and action. The national tree canopy assessment tool will empower community leaders with the data and insights needed to and protect trees where they're needed most,” said Dan Lambe, chief executive officer of the Arbor Day Foundation.“We can all play a role in shaping a better future and this tool will help guide that work, maximizing the positive impact community trees can have.”

The national tree canopy assessment will help community leaders to assess tree loss and prioritize tree planting projects in areas of need, utilizing high-resolution aerial imagery. Users can view land cover statistics, development patterns, and individual tree canopies, all summarized down to the census block group.

This interactive resource is available at TreesAtWork . More resources, data and information will be added to the website in 2025, including a downloadable National Baseline Canopy Assessment Report detailing the state of tree canopy in urban areas across the country and in-depth reporting on the impact of strategic investments in trees in cities nationwide.

TreesAtWork was developed through a collaboration between the Arbor Day Foundation , PlanIT Geo , and the USDA Forest Service Urban and Community Forestry program.

Visit arborday to learn more about the Arbor Day Foundation's impact in communities and forests.

