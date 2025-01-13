Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Wrap-Style Baby Carrier (BKC-260)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an experienced mother of three children. I've tried many different baby carrier products, but they often caused backaches and were bulky to use. I thought there could be a better design so for 15 years I've been working on different designs," said an inventor, from

Norwell, Mass., "so I invented the HIP KIND OF BABY. My hands-free design keeps the infant close to the person carrying them without unnecessary bulk and supports most of the baby's weight on the hip and carrier. It also is made out of stretchy material to keep the baby warm or folded in to allow for additional air circulation."

The patent-pending invention provides a new wrap-style baby carrier. In doing so, it would support and distribute the baby's weight primarily at the adult's hip and waist, which prevents the baby's weight from dangling. As a result, it helps prevent the back pain associated with traditional baby carrier products. The invention features an effective design with three different carrier positions for maximum comfort, convenience and ease, and it is ideal for parents/caretakers with babies. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-BKC-260, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED