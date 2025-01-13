The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Tarla Ward Gernert As A Top Pinnacle Professional

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

With nearly four decades of experience in education, Ms. Gernert began her journey with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Liberty University in 1985. Her early teaching career at Bedford County laid the groundwork for her unique philosophy of education which has led her to a lifelong commitment of empowering parents to direct the education of their own children. She later served as an Academic Advisor at what is now Liberty University Online, further refining her skills in educational guidance.

In 2002, Ms.

Gernert founded Homeschool Connections Educational Services, which has multiple locations serving students across Southeast Michigan through in-person classes taught by experienced and passionate educators. These high-quality classes provide students with exciting learning opportunities and essential resources to support their educational journeys. In 2017, she co-founded the High Point Hybrid Academy, a unique program that combines at-home learning with the structure and support of in-person classes meeting twice a week. Together, these initiatives have positively impacted the lives of thousands of students and their families.

She played a pivotal role in collaborating with a local public school to establish the Oxford Virtual Academy in 2011, an innovative educational initiative that serves

homeschoolers through community resources and hybrid programs. She has also mentored others in developing and improving their own hybrid educational models, further expanding her influence in the field.

In addition to her ground-breaking work in education, Ms.

Gernert has held roles in sales and management, gaining valuable experience as an executive manager at Tupperware and as an account executive at GETKO Group, Inc. This versatility highlights her ability to lead across diverse fields, further strengthening her approach to organizational growth and development.

Ms.

Gernert's professional affiliations and community involvement reflect her dedication to service. She has been a member of the Association of Christian Schools International, has contributed to Rotary International, and is a founding member of the Hybrid School Society. She has also served as the president of the board of her homeowner's association and remains actively involved in her church.

Looking to the future, Ms.

Gernert is committed to expanding the reach and success of Homeschool Connections while continuing to develop educational initiatives that meet the evolving needs of students and families. She is most proud of the impact she has had in furthering home and hybrid education and helping others change the educational landscape in Michigan and beyond. Her unwavering passion for innovative educational programs ensures that her impact will be felt for years to come.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle