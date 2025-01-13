Chicago Auto Show's 2025 First Look For Charity Gala Aims To Raise Millions For 18 Local Nonprofits

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This black-tie affair offers an exclusive, first chance to experience the Chicago Auto Show ahead of the 10-day public opening at McCormick Place on Feb. 8. Guests will be treated to a variety of gourmet food and drink stations from local restaurants, specialty cocktails, and live across the show floor. Participating restaurant and beverage sponsors include, but are not limited to, Andy's Frozen Custard, Bailey's Irish Cream, Biteable Baked Goods, Bumbu Rum, Carnivale, Catered by Design, ERIS Ciderhouse & Brewery, Goose Island Beer Company, Michael's Grill and Salad Bar, Mr. Black Coffee Liqueur, Norman's Bistro, Smoke Daddy, Tres Agaves Tequila, Trinchero Family Estates Wines, Tuco & Blondie, along with McCormick Place's in-house caterer, OVG360.

Since its inception, First Look for Charity has raised more than $63 million for participating local charities.

Post thi

Gala attendees also have the chance to walk away with the keys to a brand-new vehicle.

This year, two new vehicles will be given away, a 2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV and a 2025 Hyundai Palisade. Any attendee who has purchased a ticket is eligible to win. However, the winner must be present at the time of the drawing.

"First Look for Charity is one of the most impactful nights of the year for Chicagoland," said Kelly Webb Roberts, Chicago Auto Show chairwoman. "It's an evening where the generosity of our community truly shines, as we come together to support 18 incredible organizations that make a difference in so many lives every day."

Webb Roberts continued, "Not only do guests get to experience a night of great food, drinks and music – they get an exclusive first viewing of the Chicago Auto Show before it officially opens to the public."

Since its inception, First Look for Charity has raised more than $63 million for participating local charities. The CATA and new-car dealers also support charities year-round, through a program called Chicagoland Dealers Care. Chicagoland Dealers Care helps match donations made by CATA dealer members to charities within their communities.

The 2025 First Look for Charity beneficiaries include: 100 Club of Illinois; Advocate Health Care; ALS United Greater Chicago; Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago; Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago; Cal's Angels Pediatric Cancer Foundation; Folds of Honor; Franciscan Community Benefit Services; Glenwood Academy; Habitat for Humanity; Jesse White Tumbling Team; Lydia Home & Safe Families for Children; Misericordia; Sertoma Star Services; Special Olympics Illinois; Susan G. Komen, Chicago; Turning Pointe Autism Foundation; and Violet Foundation for Pediatric Brain Cancer.

"This event combines the excitement of the Chicago Auto Show with the opportunity to give back, and we're proud to continue this tradition of philanthropy and celebration," said Webb Roberts.

Tickets to the event are $325 each and can be purchased at FirstLookforCharity . Benefactors can indicate which charity or charities they want their donation to benefit. They may also choose to split the donation evenly among the 18. Of each ticket, $269 is tax-deductible as a charitable donation.

For more information, please visit FirstLookforCharity . For details about the CATA's Chicagoland Dealers Care program, visit ChicagolandDealersCare.

About the Chicago Auto Show

First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the nation's longest running auto exposition in North America. The show is produced by the Chicagoland's new-car dealer association, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, which has staged the show since 1935. The 2025 public show is Feb. 8-17 at McCormick Place. For more information and the latest updates, visit ChicagoAutoShow .

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association

Founded in 1904 and located in Oakbrook Terrace, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is comprised of more than 400 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE Chicago Auto Show