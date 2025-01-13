Vortex Brands Co. Initiates Algorithmic Trading Program Following Successful Infrastructure Implementation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DENVER, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vortex Brands Co. (OTC: VTXB), a diversified company with interests in and technology, today announced the successful implementation of the infrastructure required to support its algorithmic trading program. This milestone follows the previously announced finalization of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) granting Vortex Brands access to proprietary algorithms with a demonstrated history of generating monthly returns exceeding 9%.

Since finalizing the MOU, Vortex Brands has been diligently evaluating the available algorithms and conducting comprehensive testing in preparation for live trading.

Despite the typically low volume and sideways market movements experienced through the recent holiday season, initial results have been promising.

"We are pleased with the progress made in establishing our algorithmic trading program," said Todd Higley, CEO of Vortex Brands Co. "The successful implementation of our trading infrastructure and the encouraging initial results demonstrate our commitment to this exciting new venture. We are confident that this strategic expansion into fintech will drive significant value for our shareholders."

About Vortex Brands Co.:

Vortex Brands Co. (OTC: VTXB) is a public company dedicated to developing and deploying innovative technologies, including Bitcoin mining, with a focus on renewable energy and financial technology. The company aims to drive sustainable growth and deliver long-term value to its shareholders through strategic investments and business expansion.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by such statements.

SOURCE Vortex Brands Co.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED