Expert Tips For Keeping Loved Ones Healthy This Winter

"Getting sick from these viruses can happen more often in the winter months," said Dr. Manisha Patel, chief medical officer of the Centers for Control and Prevention's (CDC) National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. "This season's flu and vaccines, as well as the RSV vaccine, are the best way to avoid serious illness so people can spend time with friends and family."

How Can You Protect Loved Ones?

Millions of people have already gotten vaccinated this fall or winter. In fact, more people are getting vaccinated for COVID-19 and flu this year compared to this time last year, according to the CDC. Vaccines are the best protection against serious illness. To help keep your loved ones healthy this winter, offer to take them to get vaccinated. Make sure they know it's safe to get more than one vaccine at the same appointment.

The CDC recommends everyone 6 months and older get flu and COVID-19 vaccines. In addition, everyone 75 and older – and those 60 and older with certain health conditions or who live in nursing homes – should get one dose of an RSV vaccine if they haven't before. Pregnant people who are 32 through 36 weeks pregnant during the winter months should get an RSV vaccine to help protect their baby during the first 6 months.

Are Your Loved Ones at High Risk?

According to the CDC, some people face higher risks of getting very sick from respiratory viruses, including:



People not up to date on their vaccines: Vaccines cut your risk of needing hospital care for flu or COVID-19 by about half. In 2023, 90% of adults admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 were not up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines. People who skipped their flu shot were twice as likely to need to visit a doctor for flu.

Older people:

Most flu, COVID-19 and RSV hospitalizations and deaths are in people ages 65 and older. If you help care for an older friend or loved one, let them know their risk for getting very sick from these viruses – and that vaccines can help protect them from needing to go to the hospital.

Those who live in long-term care facilities: Respiratory viruses can spread among people in long-term care who may be older or have health conditions that raise their risk of severe flu, COVID-19 and RSV. Pregnant people:

Getting flu and COVID-19 vaccines during pregnancy provides protection against severe illness for you and your baby during their first 6 months. An RSV vaccine during pregnancy also protects your baby from severe RSV in their first 6 months.

Urge Loved Ones to Get Vaccinated

Flu, COVID-19 and RSV vaccines are the best way for you – and your friends and family – to risk less and do more of what you enjoy this winter.

Visit

cdc/RiskLessDoMore

or talk to your doctor to learn more about flu, COVID-19 and RSV vaccines. Visit

vaccines

to find a nearby pharmacy.

Additional High-Risk Groups

In the U.S., some additional groups of people are at higher risk of respiratory viruses, according to the CDC.



People in rural parts of the country: People who live in rural areas face a higher risk of getting very sick from flu, COVID-19 and RSV. In these regions, less than half of adults got a flu vaccine last year. Fewer than 1 in 5 got an updated COVID-19 vaccine. Serious illness can be even more dangerous in rural areas with less available medical care. Black and Hispanic people: At the peak of last year's respiratory virus season, Black people were more likely than white or Hispanic people to be hospitalized for flu, COVID-19 or RSV. By season's end, Hispanic people were more likely than non-Hispanic white people to have been hospitalized for flu.

