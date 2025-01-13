(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Military Veteran Opens Huddle House Franchise in Alabama

Former Officer and Military Veteran Anthony Ricks Brings Iconic Breakfast Franchise to Hartselle

HARTSELLE, AL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Huddle House, the iconic breakfast franchise beloved for serving any meal, any time since 1964, is excited to announce the opening of its newest location in Hartselle, Alabama. Located at 1802 Main Street East, the new dining spot is proudly owned by Anthony Ricks, a former police officer and military veteran, and reflects Huddle House's commitment to growing its footprint with new franchisees."I've always been a fan of Huddle House and knew it would become an essential part of the community," said Anthony Ricks, owner of Huddle House Hartselle. "The decision to invest in Huddle House was driven by several key factors, including its great menu and value, flexible business model, ongoing innovation, and community-focused mission. As someone who has dedicated my career to serving others, I saw an incredible opportunity to continue that mission through a brand that embodies bringing people together through delicious food and exceptional hospitality."The new location is slated to hold an official grand opening event in February 2025. With nearly 300 locations nationwide and more in development, Huddle House remains a go-to destination for hearty, home-style meals at a great value.As a participant in the VetFran Network , Huddle House provides incentives specifically designed for military veterans. Huddle House recognizes that these veterans possess the necessary skills and capabilities to adhere to established systems, and their determination to achieve success positions them as outstanding entrepreneurs.“Partnering with veterans like Anthony is central to our growth strategy,” said Natalie Hansen, Senior Director of Franchise Development.“We focus on working with passionate entrepreneurs who align with Huddle House's values and commitment to serving their communities, and that's what veterans embody day-in and day-out. We can't wait to see him succeed and continue growing together!”Huddle House Hartselle will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Monday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays. The restaurant offers a diverse menu that includes hearty Breakfast Platters, juicy Burgers, and exciting new items like the Maple Butter Chicken & Waffles.“We're hitting the ground running as we grow our relationships with franchisees who are not only fans of the brand but also passionate entrepreneurs looking for strategic investments,” said Peter Ortiz, Chief Development Officer at Ascent Hospitality Management.“We're excited to see Huddle House become a cornerstone dining destination in Hartselle and hosting our official opening in the coming months.”For more information about Huddle House, including franchising opportunities, visit or follow them on social @HuddleHouse.About Huddle HouseAll Day, Your Way. Huddle House shares that spirit of hometown togetherness, creating that warm atmosphere where everyone feels welcome. Huddle House has been serving freshly prepared, quality home-style food since 1964. We're the champions of enjoying big without spending big because at Huddle House, flavor, fun, and value always go hand in hand.Huddle House Inc. is an Ascent Hospitality Management brand with nearly 300 locations open or in development. It has been named one of the Top 200+ Franchises by Franchise Times, ranked among Thrillist's list of“Regional Breakfast Chains that Should Be Everywhere,” and named a Top 500 Chain Restaurant by Restaurant Business.To learn more about Huddle House franchise opportunities, visit huddlehousefranchising and for more information about the brand, visit huddlehouse.

