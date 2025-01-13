Inventhelp Inventors Develop New Health Monitoring Bracelet (ASP-433)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a wearable device that would collect and communicate vital sign data and other important information," said one of two inventors, from

Woodway, Texas, "so we invented the ELEVATE. Our design would also ensure that the wearer, a parent or caregiver is informed and knows the wearer's location in the event of an emergency."

The patent-pending invention provides a comprehensive health monitoring bracelet for all ages. It also provides the wearer, parent or assignee with ongoing health data. Additionally, the invention can be used to summon emergency assistance if needed, and it also can be used to monitor the wearer's location. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population, babies, teenagers, or adults. This invention could also be instrumental and potentially life saving for babies and those individuals with mental disabilities such as Down syndrome, Alzheimer's, etc. A prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-ASP-433, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

