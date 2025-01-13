Tony Jeffery Joins The Empowerment Network Team As New Cradle To Career Director

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Education Veteran, Tony Jeffery, Joins Empowerment as the Cradle to Career Director.

- Willie Barney, CEO, Empowerment Network

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- After an extensive search of some of the most talented youth-centered professionals in the Omaha market, the Empowerment Network is pleased to announce Tony Jeffery as its new Cradle to Career Director.

With more than 20 years of experience, Jeffery brings expertise in education, youth development, and community engagement. He has held leadership roles in various organizations, including the Metropolitan Community College, Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, United Christian Ministries and The Center of Life Christian Church. Jeffery's background also includes significant roles in curriculum design, career counseling, and community partnerships. His leadership in outreach strategies has broadened program visibility and impact, ensuring that students are well-prepared for academic and career success.

Tony holds a Master of Arts in Applied Theology from Covenant Theological Seminary. His work as a pastor has allowed him to provide spiritual guidance, emotional support, and community services, including the establishment of a drug recovery program in partnership with Christian Northeast Hospital.

"I am honored to enter the new year as a part of the Empowerment Network team,” said Jeffery.“I am eager to lead the Cradle to Career initiative, and I look forward to collaborating with community partners to create pathways that support the success of our youth from early childhood through their careers."

Cradle to Career, launched in 2007 by the Empowerment Network in collaboration with Omaha Public Schools and various community partners, is a comprehensive educational initiative aimed at supporting individuals from early childhood through their professional careers.

Prior to the pandemic, the collaborative initiative worked with partners to achieve significant milestones, including increasing high school graduation rates for African-American students from 64 percent to a peak of 81 percent, and raising the percentage of African Americans with bachelor's degrees from 16 percent to 22 percent. Services provided by collaborative partners encompass early childhood education, mentoring, health services, college preparation, job training, and after-school programs. Under Mr. Jeffery's leadership, the collaborative will continue to expand its reach and make a positive impact by aligning efforts with OPS and the community.

"Tony's extensive background and commitment to community empowerment makes him an excellent fit for this role,” said Willie Barney, founder and CEO, Empowerment Network.“We are excited to have him lead our efforts in ensuring that every child has the opportunity to succeed."

Cradle to Career also connects to other Empowerment Network Collaboratives, including Step-Up Omaha, which has connected 9,000 youth to career exploration, hands-on job training and internships and Omaha 360, which focuses on reducing violence and keeping youth out of the juvenile justice system.

Supported in part by the My Brother's Keeper Alliance, a program of The Obama Foundation, the Empowerment Network is dedicated to building safe and thriving communities through economic, educational and social success. Initiatives like Cradle to Career promote supportive communities for boys and young men of color, ensuring they feel valued and have clear pathways to opportunity.

For more information about the Empowerment Network and its programs, please visit empoweromaha .

###

About the Empowerment Network

The Empowerment Network is a nonprofit organization committed to advancing economic, social, and civic progress within Omaha's African American community, North Omaha and the region. Through collaborative efforts and innovative initiatives, the Empowerment Network strives to create opportunities for empowerment and transformation in every zip code and neighborhood in Omaha and beyond.

Vicki Quaites-Ferris

The Empowerment Network

+1 402-502-5153

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.