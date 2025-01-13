'Prefer Jail To Apology': Khan Sir Reacts To BPSC Notice Over 'Derogatory' Remarks

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 13 (IANS) The controversy surrounding the protests over Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exams is likely to deepen further as educator and YouTuber Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, has refused to apologise for his alleged derogatory remarks about the commission's officials.

Khan Sir's reaction came two days after BPSC issued a 5-page notice to him (on January 11), citing certain remarks he made during the protests about the officials.

The notice accused Khan Sir of provoking agitating candidates and making objectionable remarks against senior BPSC officials, including the chairman and secretary.

He has been given 15 days to issue a public apology. However, Khan Sir has firmly denied the allegations and defended his actions.

Despite the threat of a criminal case, Khan Sir firmly said: "I would prefer to face a jail term rather than apologise to the BPSC. The commission is labelling a teacher as a criminal and the people of the country are watching that."

The BPSC has accused Khan Sir of instigating candidates during protests and using inappropriate language against its officials.

He emphasised that apologising would demoralise the students who are protesting for their rights, as it would undermine their cause and discourage future efforts to demand justice.

He affirmed that his fight is not personal but aimed at safeguarding the self-respect and aspirations of the candidates. Khan Sir, in his defence, stated that he was present at the Gardanibagh dharna site solely to support students who belong to middle-class families and lack resources, not to provoke them.

“These candidates are mature, aspiring officers of DSP and SDM ranks who cannot be easily influenced,” Khan Sir said.

BPSC claims that Khan Sir alleged that seats in the commission were sold, which it considers a serious and baseless accusation.

Khan Sir clarified that his comments regarding seats being "sold" were based on widespread media reports and public discourse, reflecting dissatisfaction with the commission.

He reiterated that this sentiment is shared by many.

“I proposed a narco test for myself first and then the BPSC chairman, and other officials. The tests should be conducted in the presence of the media, to determine who is truthful about allegations of corruption and misconduct,” Khan Sir said.

Referring to the examination held on December 13, 2024, he criticised the commission for failing to ensure fairness, especially at the Bapu Centre, which the BPSC claimed to be a secure venue but faced allegations of massive irregularities.

Khan Sir pointed out frequent incidents of exam paper leaks and large-scale irregularities during BPSC examinations, such as the chaos at the Bapu Centre, which was supposed to be highly secure.

He argued that the commission's inability to conduct fair and secure exams has tarnished its image more than any external criticism.

Khan Sir suggested that if BPSC conducts a re-examination across the state, he would comply with whatever conditions the commission sets, signalling a willingness to collaborate for a resolution.

Khan Sir has taken a bold and defiant stand against the Bihar Public Service Commission's (BPSC) notice, emphasising his commitment to supporting students and defending their rights.