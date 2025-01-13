Switzerland Adopts Further EU Sanctions Against Russia

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Switzerland has added several dozen names to its list of sanctioned persons or entities from Russia after adopting the amendments made by the European Union on December 16. The sanctions were imposed as a result of the war in Ukraine.

The Swiss economics announced these latest sanctions on Monday.

In total, a further 54 natural persons and an additional 30 companies and organisations are now subject to an asset freeze. They are also prohibited from making assets or economic resources available. The natural persons are also prohibited from entering or travelling through Switzerland.

According to the ministry, the 54 newly sanctioned natural persons are primarily members of the military, executives in companies in the Russian energy sector, and persons who are held responsible for the deportation of children or the dissemination of propaganda and false information.

The 30 newly sanctioned companies and organisations include Russian arms companies and shipping firms that transport Russian crude oil and petroleum products.

The EU adopted these new measures in response to Russia's ongoing military aggression against Ukraine. The changes will enter into force on December 24.

New sanctions against Belarus

Switzerland also adopted new EU sanctions against Belarus because of the situation in that country. It has added 26 individuals and two organisations to its list.

These include members of the judiciary, such as judges responsible for the repression of civil society and the democratic opposition, as well as those in charge of various prisons where political prisoners are ill-treated.

