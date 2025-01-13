Boulder’S Yoga Pod Celebrates 15 Years Of Local Ownership And Community Building

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The homegrown, wife-and-husband-owned yoga studio's growth reflects its inclusive, welcoming culture, dedication to the transformative power of yoga and community impact

BOULDER, Colo, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yoga Pod celebrates 15 years under the leadership of owners Nicole and Gerry Wienholt in February, recognizing impressive growth and community impact across its three Boulder County locations.

To commemorate this milestone, Yoga Pod is hosting a weeklong celebration from Feb. 9 to 15, featuring $15 drop-in classes (regularly $22), 15% off retail items and a special drawing where 15 lucky students will win one month of unlimited yoga.

“Our success stems from our unwavering commitment to providing an exceptional yoga experience,” said Nicole Wienholt, co-owner of Yoga Pod.“When we started this journey 15 years ago, we dreamed of creating more than just a yoga studio - we wanted to build a space where people feel welcomed, supported and inspired. People come for the yoga, but they stay for the community.”

From its beginnings as a single-room studio, Yoga Pod has evolved into a cornerstone of Boulder County's wellness community, now operating eight practice rooms across three locations in Boulder and Longmont. Under the Wienholts' stewardship, the studio has earned “Best of Boulder” recognition in the Yoga Studio category from Boulder Weekly for seven consecutive years, and the Boulder Chamber of Commerce honored the husband-and-wife duo with the Rising Star Award in 2020 .

“This anniversary symbolizes the fulfillment of a vision we crafted together on our honeymoon almost 20 years ago,” said Gerry Wienholt, co-owner.“Looking back on these 15 years, we've quadrupled in size but never lost sight of what matters most - providing an exceptional experience for every student that is based on love, nonjudgment and acceptance.”

The locally owned studio's growth reflects the Wienholts' devotion to high-quality teachers, a people-first business approach and an excellent student experience. What began with a handful of teachers has flourished into a team of 70-plus instructors and over 20 staff members, offering more than 280 weekly classes across various yoga disciplines. Rather than chasing trends or rapid expansion, owners Nicole and Gerry Wienholt consistently identify new ways to better serve the Yoga Pod community - a model that has fueled the studio's steady growth over 15 years.

“Yoga Pod is proud to be a locally-owned, small business! We strive to operate with the same - if not better - value, efficiency and aesthetic as our corporate competitors. But make no mistake: We are a Boulder brand,” said Elizabeth Amann Whitney, studio director and yoga teacher, who has been with Yoga Pod for 11 years.“Our studio owners teach multiple classes a week, and our managers practice alongside students. There is tremendous care and consideration behind everything we do.”

With the same care and consideration that defines the Yoga Pod approach, the studio demonstrated its resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic by quickly pivoting to livestream classes, which remain popular today as part of the studio's hybrid offering. Combined with the opening of new locations in south Boulder and Longmont, the livestreaming adaptation showcases the business's innovative spirit and commitment to serving the broader community.

Yoga Pod's diverse offerings and welcoming community have attracted practitioners of all ages and backgrounds, exemplified by 92-year-old Françoise Hall, who credits the Boulder studio's caring instructors and livestream capabilities with helping to keep her feeling young.

“Coming to Yoga Pod has kept me young and jovial - aging in reverse, so to speak,” said Hall, a Yoga Pod member since 2010.“After years of savoring its incredible offerings, I now almost feel like a 29-year-old!”

Looking ahead, Yoga Pod remains committed to its founding principles while embracing continuous improvement and using its platform to support important causes. The studio continues to expand its offerings, recently adding specialty workshops in sound healing and breathwork as it maintains its focus on fostering community connections.

For more information about Yoga Pod's 15th anniversary celebration or class schedules, visit YogaPod.com .

About Yoga Pod

Based in Boulder, Colorado, Yoga Pod honors the 5,000-year tradition of yoga through various classes and offerings aimed at guiding members to a greater state of health, well-being and connection. Co-owned by Nicole and Gerry Wienholt since 2010, Yoga Pod offers exceptional class offerings built for all levels, from beginner to advanced, led by phenomenal, experienced and diverse teachers who incorporate richness into practice to create a vibrant yoga community where you can transform your body, elevate your mind and open your heart.

