Asia-Pacific News In Brief (January 13, 2025)

(MENAFN- PRovoke) SINGAPORE - Footwear and sports apparel distributor Alantic Sports has picked Access Communications to manage the PR and communications outreach for UGG in Singapore and Malaysia and Teva in Singapore, according to the agency.“We are excited to announce the addition of Alantic Sports – the distributor of renowned brands Teva and UGG – to our roster of clients,” it wrote on LinkedIn.“We look forward to connecting and engaging with fellow outdoor explorers and UGG lovers.” Access Communications will handle and KOL relations from press releases, events, seeding, and gifting for the brand, it told PRovoke Media. Work will begin to roll out in January this year with the sharing of new collections and media and KOL drops.



TOKYO

- Critical issues advisory firm Brunswick Group has named Akitsugu Era as its new partner. Era will join the firm on 8 February 2025 and will be based in Tokyo. Akitsugu is a seasoned advisor with almost 20 years of experience engaging Japanese companies on corporate governance, stewardship, and issues critical to long-term value creation. He previously served as managing director and head of investment stewardship for BlackRock Japan, where he was responsible for voting and engaging with Japanese companies on issues material to the long-term value of the investee company or the industry. At Brunswick, Akitsugu will strengthen the firm's strategic advisory capabilities in Japan, advising clients in Japan and globally on a range of corporate governance issues.



SINGAPORE - Social agency the Singapore Heart Foundation (SHF) has picked global communications and integrated marketing consultancy Ruder Finn as its public relations partner. Starting this month, Ruder Finn Singapore and SHF will collaborate to raise awareness, and advocacy, and support cardiovascular health in Singapore. As the official communications partner, Ruder Finn Singapore will oversee a range of initiatives, including media relations and external communications. The collaboration aims to elevate SHF's profile and enhance its reputation among key stakeholders and position SHF as a leading advocate for cardiovascular health policy, patient advocacy, and lifesaving initiatives. It will also aim to strengthen relationships with both mainstream and digital media, with a targeted focus on vernacular media to connect effectively with Malay and Indian communities.



BEIJING

- The Public Relations Global Network (PRGN) has picked Shawn Jiang Xiaofeng, founder and general manager of China Advocate, as its new regional vice president of PRGN for Asia-Pacific. Jiang takes over from Joanne Chan, who has held the position since October 2022. In his new role, Jiang will support PRGN's presence across key markets including Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore and Taiwan. This appointment aligns with PRGN's ongoing efforts to bolster its presence in Asia. Before establishing China Advocate in 2018, Jiang was a CMO in a Chinese biotech company and held senior roles at Weber Shandwick and Ogilvy, overseeing public affairs and corporate communications. His crisis management skills have supported numerous global corporations, including Ethiopian Airlines, McDonald's and Maersk.



TOKYO

Teneo's Asia Pacific business has appointed Seiji Anada as its new managing director in its strategy and communications team. Based in Japan, Anada will play a key role in providing advisory services to the leadership teams of some of Japan's largest companies while also supporting international firms with operations in the market. Anada brings more than two decades of experience in international relations, public affairs and communications advisory to Teneo. In particular, he brings expertise in Japanese Government Relations, an area that has seen increasing demand from multinationals and investment firms over the last few years.

