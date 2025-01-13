عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Third Kyrgyz Citizen Injured In AZAL Plane Crash Discharged From Hospital

Third Kyrgyz Citizen Injured In AZAL Plane Crash Discharged From Hospital


1/13/2025 8:10:31 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The third Kyrgyz citizen injured in the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) plane near Aktau has been discharged from the National Hospital, according to the Kyrgyz health Ministry, Azernews reports.

The Embraer 190 aircraft, operating flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny, crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan, on December 25, 2024. The tragic incident resulted in 38 fatalities and 29 injuries.

Three Kyrgyz nationals were among those injured. They were transported back to Kyrgyzstan on December 30 for continued medical treatment. On January 8, the Ministry of Health confirmed that the last injured Kyrgyz citizen had been discharged from the hospital, following the earlier release of the other two patients.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the crash occurred due to physical and technical external interference in the airspace over Grozny, Russia. Authorities continue to investigate the causes of this devastating accident.

MENAFN13012025000195011045ID1109084176


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search