Third Kyrgyz Citizen Injured In AZAL Plane Crash Discharged From Hospital
Date
1/13/2025 8:10:31 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
The third Kyrgyz citizen injured in the crash of an Azerbaijan
Airlines (AZAL) plane near Aktau has been discharged from the
National Hospital, according to the Kyrgyz health Ministry,
Azernews reports.
The Embraer 190 aircraft, operating flight J2-8243 from Baku to
Grozny, crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan, on December 25, 2024. The
tragic incident resulted in 38 fatalities and 29 injuries.
Three Kyrgyz nationals were among those injured. They were
transported back to Kyrgyzstan on December 30 for continued medical
treatment. On January 8, the Ministry of Health confirmed that the
last injured Kyrgyz citizen had been discharged from the hospital,
following the earlier release of the other two patients.
Preliminary investigations suggest that the crash occurred due
to physical and technical external interference in the airspace
over Grozny, Russia. Authorities continue to investigate the causes
of this devastating accident.
