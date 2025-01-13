ScreenCheck to unveil advanced end-to-end identification and security solutions at Intersec Dubai 2025

(MENAFN- CommuniGate Middle East) UAE, January 13, 2025

ScreenCheck, a subsidiary of Centena Group and a key player offering end-to-end identification and security solutions in the Middle East, is set to launch the latest innovations EvTrack, TANlock, and IDTech from its global partners at Intersec Dubai 2025. These cutting-edge identification and security solutions will address the evolving security needs of businesses across the region, underscoring the company’s commitment to innovation and its role as a leading value-added distributor in the MENA region.



EvTrack is now integrated with the Evolis Rewritable card printer and helps to create eco-friendly rewritable visitor badges for the visitors in an organisation. TANlock, a specialised electromechanical locking system, ensures secure server rack access in data centres and organisations, with versatile authentication options, including card and fingerprint scanning, catering to both large-scale and micro data centres. Furthermore, the company’s secure and scalable IDTech platform now integrates seamlessly with top access control readers, offering the perfect balance of convenience, security, design, and flexibility.



The solutions have been meticulously designed and customised to meet the specific needs of businesses, with comprehensive support that includes pre-sales consultations, site surveys, testing, commissioning, and post-sale assistance. At the event, ScreenCheck will also showcase its extensive portfolio of solutions, including access control systems, video surveillance, visitor management solutions, RFID and ID card printers, all tailored to meet the diverse needs of its clients.



Faisal Mohamed, Chief Executive Officer of ScreenCheck, stated: “We are thrilled to launch these range of latest cutting-edge solutions and innovations from our global partners at one of the world’s leading events in security, safety, and fire protection - Intersec Dubai. The event provides an excellent platform to strengthen the position of our brand within the security and identification market in the Middle East while forging connections with suppliers and buyers from around the globe. It also strengthens our footprint in the region, offering industry leaders and experts a first-hand look at our pioneering technologies and their role in revolutionising security management.”



The Middle East is witnessing unprecedented growth in security solutions driven by rapid urbanization and economic development. The Middle East and Africa Card-based Access Control Market size is projected to reach USD 170 million by 2029. This growth is fuelled by the increasing need for scalable security technologies, including wireless access points and cloud computing, as businesses seek to enhance their security posture.



“The demand for robust security solutions in the Middle East is rapidly increasing. Our partnerships with industry leaders have been integral to advancing the adoption of these innovative technologies, and we are excited to continue expanding our reach and impact in the region,” Mohamed added.



Other noteworthy solutions offered by the company that will be showcased at the event include – Endura’s wide range of reliable and durable access control accessories; Bravo DC-3300, the top-performance Direct to Card Printer; and CMI Tech EF-70 Iris Scanner, a high-performance dual face and iris recognition system, which stands out for its exceptional accuracy and reliability in biometric security applications.



With a comprehensive suite of advanced solutions and a robust local presence, ScreenCheck serves as a trusted partner for businesses seeking to enhance their security measures.





