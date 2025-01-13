UAE Calls For Tighter Remote Work Policies To Cut Commuting, Make Daily Jobs Easier

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) “Remote work is here to stay, let us embrace it together.” The UAE's of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, Omar Sultan Al Olama, has highlighted the UAE's legislations for remote work as the country seeks to make it one of the primary ways of working in the UAE.

This came in a whitepaper released by his office that found how employees' productivity increases with less time spent on commutes to and from office.

Among the benefits that the document titled Remote working in the UAE found was cutting traffic congestion during peak times. Dubai recently announced that it is expanding the application of flexible working hours and remote work policies across the emirate to reduce traffic congestion. Authorities found that such measures can reduce morning peak travel time across Dubai by 30 per cent.

“Evidence shows that a hybrid work model that combines a traditional centralised workplace with a working-from-home option, as well as other forms of remote working, can increase productivity, inclusivity, and workforce wellbeing,” the whitepaper said.“It can also widen the available skills base to include, for example, more women and people with caring responsibilities at home, as well as widening the pool of candidates with more niche skills and qualifications, who are no longer constrained by physical proximity to a fixed office location.”

Many workers now prefer remote or 'hybrid' working options for employment, the whitepaper said. Citing Manpower's Global Talent Report, the document said 57 per cent of companies plan to overcome talent shortages by offering more flexibility about when and where employees work.

Though private sector companies had set up the infrastructure for employees to work remotely during Covid-19, most now require their staff to work out of office. However, amid unstable weather conditions, offices go online almost overnight, with employees asked to work remotely.

Some companies continue to offer the option to employees. According to the whitepaper, research company YouGov found that 46 per cent of the working population in the UAE currently works remotely in some form. The UAE ranks fourth in the Digital Nomad Visa Index - which considers various factors critical for remote workers who travel and live in different countries.

During the Remote forum, Al Olama said the UAE Government sees remote work as a source of comparative advantage for the country. He said:“We need to make more use of remote working as a way of reducing commuting and making daily work easier. Remote working offers the advantage of helping people focus on work without distraction.”

Despite its“extensive economic and workforce well-being advantages”, a number of public and private employers remain sceptical about remote working.“Governments now have to formulate policy and regulatory frameworks that reflect existing remote working trends and shape future developments.”

The document called for detailed legislative planning. Initiatives could include requiring remote working to be governed by written contracts and rules.“Powers to inspect remote workplaces may be granted to competent national bodies, while employers may also be required to assess remote workplaces ... Limitations on remote working hours have also been introduced in some cases.”

The paper, created in collaboration with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), aims to enhance remote work systems by leveraging global trends. The goal is to design a future of flexible and hybrid work that relies on emerging technologies to shape advanced remote work systems.