China Building Monster Barges To Overrun Taiwan's Shores

(MENAFN- Asia Times) China's latest fleet of special-purpose amphibious barges is rewriting the playbook for a potential Taiwan invasion, raising the stakes in the cross-strait standoff with bold new tactics and high-stakes challenges for the self-governing island's defenders.

This month, Naval News reported that China is rapidly constructing a fleet of special-purpose barges, potentially for amphibious assaults on Taiwan. According to the report, five such vessels with unusually long road bridges extending from their bows, enabling the offloading of tanks and heavy equipment directly onto Taiwanese roads, have been observed at Guangzhou Shipyard.

Naval News notes that these barges, reminiscent of the Mulberry Harbors used during the Allied invasion of Normandy in World War II, are designed to reach coastal roads or hard surfaces beyond beaches, possibly making previously unsuitable landing sites viable. Construction of the barges, which began with a prototype in 2022, has accelerated recently, raising concerns about China's intentions.

Naval News suggests that these vessels are tailored for military use, given their size and design, which far exceed civilian requirements. The report says the barges' ability to dock with China's large fleet of roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) ferries, built to carry military vehicles, further underscores their potential role in a Taiwan invasion.

The report notes that this development complicates Taiwan's defense strategy, allowing China to select new landing sites and bypass heavily defended beaches and ports.

In October 2023, Asia Times mentioned that China's amphibious sealift capabilities face significant limitations, complicating a potential invasion of Taiwan. As of December 2024 , China had four Type 075 landing helicopter assault (LHA) ships and nine landing platform docks (LPD), with more Type 76 LHAs on the horizon .

While the People's Liberation Army Navy's (PLAN) amphibious assault ships could carry 21,000 troops – the equivalent of one heavy brigade during its initial landing, where Taiwan may have as many as 1,200 tanks waiting – the People's Liberation Army (PLA) has the capacity to put only half that number ashore.

However, using RoRo ferries to support an amphibious assault could bolster China's sealift capacity.