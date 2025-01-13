Agricultural Drones Soar: Market Set To Reach $17.5 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The global agricultural drone will reach $17.5 billion by 2028, up from $4.5 billion in 2023, according to a report by MarketsandMarkets Research.



This 35% growth reflects the increasing adoption of precision techniques worldwide. Drones now serve various agricultural needs, from crop monitoring to livestock management and aquaculture.



This expansion aligns with the broader drone growth, expected to hit $67 billion within five years. Brazil actively participates in this technological as both a user and developer of drone technology.



The country's drone market has grown significantly, with 5,269 agricultural drones now in operation, a 375% increase since 2022. Psyche Aerospace , a Brazilian startup founded in 2022, aims to produce the world's largest agricultural drone.



Based in São José dos Campos, the company bridges Brazil's aerospace technology with its agricultural sector. Their drone boasts a 400-liter tank capacity, with plans to increase it to 800 liters.







The startup's innovative "beluga" refilling stations can replenish 2,400 liters in just 10 seconds. Each unit potentially sprays up to 5,000 hectares per day, revolutionizing agribusiness operations.



Large-scale farmers like Gilson Pinesso, who manages 140,000 hectares across three Brazilian states, have invested in this technology. Drones also empower indigenous communities in Brazil.

Empowering Indigenous Communities with Drone Technology

The Bunge Foundation leads a project providing drones to Xavante and Boé-Bororó ethnic groups. These drones monitor natural resources and protect against illegal mining.



The initiative covers 2,000 hectares and benefits 15,000 indigenous people in Mato Grosso state alone. The project aims to expand to 43 indigenous territories by 2030, potentially impacting 68,000 people across 65 ethnic groups.



This expansion would cover an area of 14.5 million hectares. Drones help these communities monitor fire outbreaks, track deforestation, and support reforestation projects.



The technology generates income through seed collection for reforestation initiatives, with projections of R$1 million in revenue this year. The Bunge Foundation sets up "situation rooms" equipped with computers and satellite technology.



These rooms enable quick analysis of drone-captured images. As the agricultural drone market expands, it transforms large-scale farming and empowers smaller communities.



This technological revolution promises a more efficient and sustainable future for the agricultural sector. The drone industry's growth reflects a shift towards precision agriculture and technological innovation in farming practices worldwide.

MENAFN13012025007421016031ID1109083122