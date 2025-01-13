Strataphy Launches Transforming Sustainable Energy

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

Strataphy proudly announces its launch, dedicated to advancing sustainable solutions through innovative engineering services. Specializing in Cooling as a Service (CAS), Strataphy leverages proprietary, patent-pending completion and system design technologies, enabling installations in diverse geological formations, making shallow geothermal cooling widely applicable. Currently, Strataphy operates in the MENA region, with expansion plans into the US and beyond later.

Geothermal energy, historically used for heating, is now being adapted for cooling through technological advancements and service models like CAS. By harnessing the Earth's stable subsurface temperatures, geothermal cooling provides a sustainable, cost-effective alternative to traditional cooling systems, significantly reducing carbon emissions and energy consumption.

Historically, expanding geothermal solutions has been challenging due to high capital expenditure and subsurface risks. Strataphy's CAS model addresses these challenges by eliminating upfront costs while guaranteeing successful system installation and operation. Clients pay a monthly subscription fee based on system usage once operational, avoiding initial CAPEX and technical risks. This approach will accelerate the broader adoption of geothermal cooling.

Cooling demands can represent up to 70% of electricity consumption in buildings in certain climates, with a global market in the hundreds of billion and will exceed $40 billion annually in the gulf region by 2030. Expanding geothermal cooling solutions will reduce operational costs and CO2 emissions, driving sustainability and energy efficiency.

At the core of Strataphy's mission is a commitment to energy innovation. Beyond CAS, Strataphy offers complementary services needed for this model, including geological, geophysical, drilling, and engineering services. The company applies cutting-edge technologies and multidisciplinary expertise to deliver tailored energy solutions for diverse projects.

Strataphy is actively contributing to major regional energy projects, including leading two geothermal projects in Saudi Arabia and two additional ventures across the MENA region - targeting a fully CAS-enabled geothermal cooling installation in 12 months. These projects highlight Strataphy's ongoing commitment to addressing critical energy challenges with scalable, sustainable solutions.

