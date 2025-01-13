Pharmacovigilance World Conference 2025: Uniting Global Experts To Enhance Pharmacovigilance Practices, Signal Detection, And Risk Management

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London conference Sparks International Dialogue on Advanced Pharmacovigilance Strategies
Dublin, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmacovigilance World 2025 (London, United Kingdom - June 24-25, 2025)" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
As medical science advances, so does our understanding of drug safety and the need for vigilance when it comes to monitoring its usage. In recent years, pharmacovigilance has gained significant attention and importance due to the growing complexity of drug therapies, the emergence of new medicines, and the increased scrutiny of regulatory agencies. This has led to a greater emphasis on monitoring the safety profiles of pharmaceutical products throughout their lifecycle, from pre-marketing clinical trials to post-marketing surveillance.
The need for effective pharmacovigilance systems becomes even more crucial as the global population continues to expand, resulting in an increased consumption of medications. Adverse drug reactions (ADRs) can have severe consequences, leading to hospitalizations, prolonged treatments, and in some cases, even fatalities. Therefore, it is imperative to enhance our understanding of ADRs, identify potential risks, and implement appropriate risk mitigation strategies. To efficiently address these challenges, collaboration between international regulatory bodies, healthcare providers, and patients is essential. With a strong focus on patient safety as well as public health and by creating an interconnected network of experts from around the world who are dedicated to advancing our understanding of drug safety and pharmacovigilance, we can create a robust system.
The Pharmacovigilance World 2025 conference, taking place in London, United Kingdom on June 24-25, 2025, will serve as a knowledge-sharing and networking platform, providing a unique opportunity for researchers, pharmacists, healthcare professionals, industry representatives, and regulatory authorities to come together and discuss the latest trends, challenges, and advancements in pharmacovigilance.
By sharing experiences and best practices, we aim to enhance global drug safety and improve patient outcomes. Throughout the conference, we will delve into various topics such as signal detection and management, adverse event reporting and analysis, risk assessment, benefit-risk evaluation, regulatory updates, collaboration and the integration of artificial intelligence and digital technologies in pharmacovigilance.
The esteemed panel of speakers, comprising leading experts from academia, industry, and regulatory agencies, will present their research findings, share case studies, and engage in thought-provoking discussions. The conference will also feature interactive networking opportunities, fostering collaboration and enabling the exchange of ideas.
Conference Streams Include
Global PV & Methodologies Data Management & Analytics in PV PV Automation, AI & Machine Learning Safety Signals & Management Pharmacovigilance Regulations Risk Management Patient-Centric Drug Safety Case Management Quality & Compliance Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Medical Devices Safety Adverse Drug Reactions
Key Discussions We'll Be Exploring
Pharmacovigilance and globalization Pharmacovigilance in a pandemic world Women and child healthcare medicines and pharmacovigilance Patient-centric approaches in PV Pharmacovigilance legislation and regulations Harmonization and pharmacovigilance Advanced therapeutic techniques and pharmacovigilance Pharmacovigilance and data management and eudravigilance Post-marketing surveillance in pharmacovigilance PV regulations and challenges Benefit-risk management strategies Risk management and minimization Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Adverse drug reaction reporting Signal detection and post-authorization safety Good Pharmacovigilance Practices Innovative approaches to drug safety Strategies to improve PV Real-World Evidence in PV Big data and AI in pharmacovigilance Pharmacovigilance Workflows with AI & Automation Other emerging technologies in PV
Who Should Attend:
C-level, Presidents, Senior/Global Vice Presidents, Directors, Directors, Heads & Managers, Scientific Advisors, Consultants and professionals who work for pharmaceutical, biotechnology & devices industries, CROs and service providers involved in Pharmacovigilance and Drug safety.
Pharmacovigilance Safety & Risk management Drug safety PV Compliance Safety Surveillance Medical Affairs Regulatory Affairs Inspection and Audit Pharmacoepidemiology Post-market studies Medical product safety assessment Drug Research & Development Clinical Pharmacology Medical information Contract outsourcing service providers Health outcomes Sales and Marketing
For more information about this conference visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN13012025004107003653ID1109082948
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.