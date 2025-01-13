Major shareholder announcement due to closing of ITC Logistic GmbH

Pursuant to Section 31 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, it is hereby announced that NTG Nordic Group A/S (“NTG”) as of 10 January 2025 owns a total of 954,723 treasury shares of nominally DKK 20 (in total nominally DKK 19,094,460), hereby reducing its holding of treasury shares to less than 5% of the total share capital of NTG.

The decrease in treasury shares is a result of transfer of treasury shares to the seller of ITC Logistic GmbH as payment for 20% of the purchase price.

