Major Shareholder Announcement Due To Closing Of ITC Logistic Gmbh
Date
1/13/2025 4:30:58 AM
13 January 2025
Major shareholder announcement due to closing of ITC Logistic GmbH
Pursuant to Section 31 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, it is hereby announced that NTG Nordic transport Group A/S (“NTG”) as of 10 January 2025 owns a total of 954,723 treasury shares of nominally DKK 20 (in total nominally DKK 19,094,460), hereby reducing its holding of treasury shares to less than 5% of the total share capital of NTG.
The decrease in treasury shares is a result of transfer of treasury shares to the seller of ITC Logistic GmbH as payment for 20% of the purchase price.
