Lebanon President Starts Consultations To Name New Prime Minister
Date
1/13/2025 4:11:28 AM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Lebanese President General Joseph Aoun began Monday parliamentary consultations to name the Prime Minister designated to form a government.
Aoun started his consultations, which will continue until 5 p.m. local time, with Vice Speaker of Parliament Elias Bou Saab. The designated prime minister will be announced afterward, based on the nominations from the 16 parliamentary blocs, which make up a total of 128 members of parliament.
On Jan. 9, the Lebanese Parliament elected General Joseph Aoun as the new president of the country, following a vacancy that lasted more than two years.
According to Lebanon's constitution, the President of the Republic shall designate the Prime Minister in consultation with the President of the Chamber of Deputies based on binding parliamentary consultations, the content of which he shall formally disclose to the latter.
MENAFN13012025000067011011ID1109082872
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.