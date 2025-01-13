Z-Morh Tunnel Inauguration: PM Modi Meets Construction Workers, Engineers
Date
1/13/2025 3:13:48 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Sonamarg- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday commended the efforts of engineers and construction workers who worked relentlessly to make Z-Morh Tunnel a reality.
PM Modi after inaugurating the tunnel interacted with the construction workers and engineers, who were a part of this project.
The workers clicked photographers with PM Modi and briefed him about how this important tunnel was constructed. Earlier PM Modi arrived in Sonamarg in Central Kashmir's Ganderbal district and dedicated the nation much awaited Z-Morh Tunnel.
Union Ministers Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Dr Jitendra Singh, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. Pertinently, the 6.5-kilometer-long Z-Morh Tunnel is poised to make Sonamarg accessible from Srinagar year-round, a feat previously hindered by harsh winter conditions
