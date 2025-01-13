Vodafone Qatar Earns GORD's Sustainability Certification

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Vodafone Qatar has earned a four-star rating from the Gulf Organization for Research and Development (GORD) in design and construction, based on the Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS) standards, for the interior design of its headquarters in Lusail City.

In a statement, the company highlighted that this certification reflects its ongoing commitment to sustainability by integrating innovative solutions and setting high standards within the telecommunications industry.

Chief Human Resources Officer at Vodafone Qatar, Khamis Al Naimi, stated that they are proud to be the first telecommunications company to achieve a four-star rating under the GSAS standards. Sustainability is a core element of our operations and long-term success. This milestone underscores their leadership in sustainability in Qatar and opens the door for even more groundbreaking initiatives.

Chairman of GORD, Dr. Yousef Alhorr, noted that by securing a four-star rating for the design of its Lusail headquarters, Vodafone Qatar has shown how corporate leadership can drive meaningful, sustainable change.

“From energy-efficient designs to responsible sourcing practices, every step Vodafone Qatar has taken demonstrates a forward-thinking approach that not only benefits the environment but also sets a pioneering example for the entire telecommunications sector” He added.

As part of the accreditation process, Vodafone Qatar's headquarters underwent a thorough audit of its design and construction, conducted by GORD's sustainability experts.

The headquarters boasts an energy-efficient thermal envelope and smart lighting system. Additionally, advanced energy recovery units and a specialized ventilation system work together to optimize fresh air consumption and minimize energy loss.