QCAA Unveils New Digital Services On Its Website

Doha: As part of its ongoing efforts to achieve excellence in performance and operations, Qatar Civil Authority (QCAA) has announced the launch of new digital services on its website.

This initiative, along with the enhancement of several existing services to better meet future demands, represents a significant milestone in the Authority's development.

This initiative will help simplify access to services and provide a smoother, more convenient experience compared to traditional procedures that often require significant time and effort. It also ensures the continuous innovation of advanced services.

The new services are offered to both the public and airlines/operators in Qatar. These include handling passenger complaints, processing requests for unscheduled flight permits, issuing crew certificates, providing a directory of travel and cargo offices, offering weather updates, sharing flight information, and accessing Climatological Atlas of the State of Qatar.

In addition, an initial set of 103 specialized electronic services for air safety has been launched, including services for individual and pilot licensing, aircraft certifications and permissions, electronic aircraft inspections, and exam management.

The second phase of these services is scheduled to be launched by the end of the first quarter of 2025, bringing the total number of services to 160.

In Charge of Managing QCAA, Mohamed bin Faleh Al Hajri stated,“In today's era of technology and digital transformation, it is crucial to stay ahead of these advancements and effectively incorporate modern tools into our operations.

“The launch of these services is a significant step toward improving efficiency, providing innovative solutions, and utilizing technology to deliver high-quality services that are more accessible. This marks a major shift that will enhance operational efficiency and flexibility, simplifying numerous procedures in a modern and secure manner.”

Al Hajri added,“The development of numerous advanced and smart services for both the public and aviation stakeholders in Qatar will open the door to a new phase marked by growth and innovation in this sector.

“This is part of our commitment to continue the development journey and deliver the best in alignment with Qatar's National Vision, while adapting to the global changes in this field.”