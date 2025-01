Media City Qatar Partners With Al Jazeera Media Institute To Explore AI's Role In Media

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Media City Qatar participated as a key partner with Al Jazeera Media Institute for the 'Al Jazeera on Artificial Intelligence in Media', held in Doha on January 11-12, 2025.

The conference featured dynamic panel discussions and workshops, where experts explored AI's evolving role in journalism, content personalisation, and immersive storytelling.

During the second edition of this conference, Media City Qatar reinforced its innovative contributions to AI technologies in the media and content creation sectors, highlighting its commitment to advancing the role of the emerging technology. Through its dedicated booth, it fostered dialogue and collaboration with global experts, leading technology companies, renowned press organisations, and visitors interested in Qatar's growing media sector.

Reflecting on Media City Qatar's role, CEO Eng. Jassim Mohamed Al Khori said:“Our partnership with Al Jazeera Media Institute underscores our shared vision in the transformative potential of AI in shaping the next generation of content creation. This event stands as a testament to Qatar's leadership in media innovation, driving progress that not only pioneers new possibilities but also inspires the global industry to reimagine its potential.”

As Media City Qatar continues to align with Qatar National Vision 2030, it plays a vital role in strengthening the country's media and creative clusters. By fostering partnerships, supporting upcoming talent, and championing the integration of cutting-edge technologies, Media City Qatar reinforces Qatar's position as a global hub for innovation and knowledge exchange in the media industry.

In line with its continued efforts to showcase AI's potential, Media City Qatar has recently celebrated another milestone in its innovation journey to start the year. Among its most recent successes was the launch of the AI-driven initiative 'Qatar ArtBeat', a project generated in partnership with Google Cloud, celebrating Qatar National Day 2024.

This groundbreaking campaign by Media City Qatar earned a Guinness World Records title for the 'Most People Contributing to an AI-Generated Image.' This achievement reflects the organisation's broader commitment to leveraging emerging technology like AI to engage communities and promote creativity. The project resonated widely, reaching over 5.4 million people and generating 68,000 engagements across the country.