Qatar Named CIBF 2027 Guest Of Honour

1/13/2025 2:13:38 AM
Cairo: The State of Qatar has been announced as the guest of honour for the 58th annual Cairo International book Fair (CIBF), scheduled for 2027.
Egypt's Minister of Culture Dr. Ahmed Heno said in a press conference yesterday in Cairo that it is the first time for the CIBF to name two countries as guests of honour for the next two editions. He hailed the move as a tradition that reflects the strengthening of cultural openness with the countries of the world.
Romania will be the guest of honour for the 57th edition in 2026. Heno added the CIBF 2025 from January 23 to February 5, will feature a rich and diverse cultural program that includes over 600 activities, including literary seminars, intellectual dialogues and artistic performances, with the participation of world thinkers.
