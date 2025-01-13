Los Angeles wildfires death toll to reach 24

(MENAFN) The death number increased to 24 on Sunday in the wake of the destructive wildfires ravaging the US state of California.



The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office stated they are examining no more than two dozen deaths connected to two huge wildfires that have been furious in Southern California since previous Tuesday.



Authority stated 16 deaths were owing to the Eaton fire and eight were connected to the Palisades fire. Those deaths are predicted to grow, as the medical inspector announced they cannot approve human remains till they are transformed at their facility.



Over 150,000 individuals have been evacuated, with another 87,000 in evacuation caution areas. Over 12,000 houses and businesses have been burned to the ground, with the wildfires till now reaching more than 60 square miles (155 square kilometers).



"Initial aerial assessments estimate 5,316 structures for the Palisades Fire and over 7,000 structures destroyed from the Eaton Fire," the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) declared in a statement.



