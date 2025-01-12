Chad Ruling Party Wins Majority Of Parliament Seats

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NDJAMENA, Jan 12 (KUNA) -- Chad's ruling party took the majority of votes in last month's parliamentary election, which analysts had said would consolidate the president's power, provisional results showed on Sunday.

In what was the first parliamentary election in Chad in more than a decade, the ruling Patriotic Salvation Movement party won 124 out of 188 seats, while the voter turnout was 51.5 percent, according to the provisional results announced late Saturday by Ahmad Bartchiret, head of the electoral commission.

The parliamentary election, which also included regional and municipal elections, was the last stage of the country's transition to democracy after Mahamat Idriss Deby took power as a military ruler in 2021.

The takeover followed the death of Deby's father and longtime president Idriss Deby Itno, who spent three decades in power. (end)

mr







MENAFN12012025000071011013ID1109081748