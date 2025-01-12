Since Beginning Of Day, 75 Combat Engagements Took Place On Frontline, AFU Inflicted Significant Losses On Enemy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the day, 75 clashes have taken place between the Ukrainian military and the Russian army, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector.

This was reported on by the General Staff of the of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

“Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In return, the Ukrainian Defense Forces inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the enemy. In total, 75 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day,” the statement said.

The General Staff informed that the border settlements continue to suffer from shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation, in particular Studenok, Bachivsk, Sumy region; Medvedivka, Tymonovychi, Chernihiv region.

According to the military, the enemy has twice tried to break through the defensive lines of Ukrainian defenders near Vovchansk and Kozacha Lopan in the Kharkiv sector since the beginning of the day.

In the Kupiansk sector, the occupants carried out six assault attacks near Petropavlivka and Pishchane. Three engagements ended, three more are still ongoing.

In the Lyman sector, the Russian army attacked seven times near the localities of Kopanky, Shyikivka, Pershotravneve, Makiivka, Terny and Zarichne, and three enemy attacks are still ongoing.

Defense forces in the Kramatorsk sector repelled eight Russian attacks near Bila Hora, Chasiv Yar and Stupochky, and four enemy attacks are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector, the Russian army attacked nine times near the settlements of Toretsk, Bila Hora and Shcherbynivka. The fighting continues.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 33 attempts to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions near the towns of Yelizavetivka, Lysivka, Zelene, Novyi Trud, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Kotlyne, Novovasylivka, Sribne, Petropavlivka, Shevchenko, Dachne and Yantarne. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's offensive and repelled 22 attacks, 11 firefights are still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified, the General Staff said.

According to it, in the Novopavlivka sector, the occupants attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops near Kostiantynopil once. The enemy dropped three guided aerial bombs on Novopil.

In the Orikhiv, Huliaypole and Prydniprovskyi sectors, the occupants have not conducted any active operations since the beginning of the day.

In the operational zone in the Kursk region, Ukrainian Defense Forces units repelled two attacks by the Russian army over the course of the day, and three more attacks are ongoing. The enemy made over 220 attacks and launched 4 air strikes.

The situation in other frontline areas has not changed significantly, the General Staff of the Armed Forces noted.

As reported, 184 combat engagements took place between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops yesterday.

