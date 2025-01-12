عربي


Russian Military Shells Hospital In Myrnohrad

1/12/2025 3:10:42 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Donetsk region, in Myrnohrad, the Russian military shelled a hospital building.

This is reported by Suspilne with reference to the head of the Myrnohrad RMA Yuriy Tretiak, Ukrinform reports.


“On January 12, at about 13:00, an enemy shelling took place in Myrnohrad (the type of weapon is being established), which damaged the building of the central city hospital,” Tretiak said.

He added that an apartment building was also damaged during the shelling. There was no information on casualties.


As the agency reported, Russian troops shelled Kramatorsk.

Photo: Yuriy Tretyak, Suspilne

UkrinForm

