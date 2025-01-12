War Photographer And Cameraman Ruslan Hanushchak Killed In Action

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ruslan Hanushchak, a war photographer and cameraman with the call sign Ostap was killed in action on the frontline.

Natalia Kotskovych, spokesperson for the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Recruitment and Social Support Center reported this on , as per Ukrinform.

“My friend has passed. Ruslan Hanushchak was a legend, and I want everyone to know about his work for victory,” Kotskovych wrote.

She recalled their service together in the press service of the Azov regiment since the fall of 2014:“Our duo captured the best shots and short films from Shyrokyne, Hranitne, Berdianske, Lebedynske, and Mariinka. We stood side by side documenting all of Russia's crimes in Donbas through our stories.”

With the onset of the full-scale invasion, Hanushchak dedicated himself to photographing, filming, and preparing materials about the war in Ukraine. His work brought the realities of the conflict to audiences in the United States and the United Kingdom.

ofin

Hanushchak also directed the film Brother for Brother about Georgian volunteers in the Azov regiment. Later, he served with the 92nd Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In peacetime, Hanushchak was an avid traveler, conquering peaks in Ukraine and abroad and passionately sharing his experiences.“He was talented, thoughtful, modest, reserved, and incredibly kind. Ukraine will miss him. He could have contributed so much more to our victory,” Kotskovych added.

As reported by Ukrinform, earlier, Odesa journalist Andrii Androsovych was killed in action.