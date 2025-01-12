'What Was His Contribution?': NTK Chief Seeman Continues To Attack Dravidian Icon Periyar

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, January 12 (IANS) Actor-turned-politician and Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) founder Seeman on Sunday, intensified his criticism of iconic Dravidian leader, E.V.S. Ramasamy Naicker, popularly known as Periyar.

Speaking to reporters, Seeman questioned Periyar's contributions to the social revolution, contrasting them with those of Tamil Nadu's reformers and saints like Vallalar and Vaikundar.

His controversial remarks on Periyar, during an event in Vadalur in the Cuddalore district, triggered widespread protests. In his speech, he had accused Periyar of encouraging incestuous relationships and made other provocative statements. He also criticised Periyar's alleged remarks against the Tamil language and questioned the legitimacy of calling him a rationalist.

Following these comments, Seeman has been booked under Sections 192 (intent to cause riot) and 353/2 (false information) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS), based on complaints filed by members of the Dravida Kazhagam (DK), an organisation founded by Periyar.

Seeman further alleged that Periyar had no significant connection to the cause of social justice.

This claim has sparked outrage, with protesters burning images of the NTK chief.

DK President Veeramani criticised Seeman's remarks, stating: "To question Periyar's rationalism, one must first ask themselves if they are rationalists."

Thanthai Periyar Dravida Kazhagam (TPDK) General Secretary K. Ramakrishnan attempted to march to Seeman's residence along with his cadres, demanding evidence of the allegations. However, the police intervened and stopped the march.

Leaders from various political parties, including DMK ministers Duraimurugan and Sekar Babu, VCK President Thol Thirumavalavan, and state Congress President K. Selvaperunthagai, condemned Seeman's statements.

However, state BJP President K. Annamalai expressed support for Seeman, saying: "I can provide evidence of the books where Periyar made such statements. However, I believe such discussions should not be held publicly as they may offend women and children." He also alleged that many of Periyar's controversial books had been destroyed over time due to their contents.

On the other hand, BJP ally, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss strongly defended Periyar. Without directly referring to Seeman's remarks, he said: "Slandering Periyar is unacceptable. If Mahatma Gandhi is the hero of India's freedom struggle, Periyar is the leader of Tamil Nadu's social freedom movement."

Ramadoss highlighted Periyar's role in pressuring the government to increase reservations to 31 per cent, which he described as a pivotal contribution to social justice.

"While everyone has the freedom to critique Periyar's ideology, baseless slander cannot be tolerated," he added.

As of now, over 60 cases have been registered against Seeman across Tamil Nadu in districts such as Cuddalore, Madurai, Coimbatore, Dindigul, and Tirunelveli for his remarks.

Seeman, however, remains defiant, asserting that LTTE leader V. Prabhakaran was the only leader who truly defended women's rights. He also challenged parties to gather votes using Periyar's name, claiming his own success in winning 32 lakh votes in the previous Assembly elections in the state was by evoking the name of Prabhakaran.

The controversy continues to escalate, with protests and legal actions dominating the political landscape in Tamil Nadu.