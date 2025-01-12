Kuwait Amir Receives Phone Call From UK PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 12 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber received a phone call, Sunday, from the Prime of the United Kingdom of Britain and Northern Ireland, Sir Keir Starmer.

During the call, they discussed the strong and distinguished bilateral relations between Kuwait and the UK, expressing their shared aspirations to further enhance and strengthen these ties.

The Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes for His Highness the Amir's continued good and well-being and expressed hopes for further progress, prosperity, and growth for Kuwait under His Highness the Amir's leadership.

In response, His Highness the Amir expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation for the call, emphasizing the strong bilateral relations between the two nations, and reaffirmed his commitment to fostering closer ties and expanding cooperation across various fields and sectors.

His Highness the Amir also wished the UK Prime Minister good health and well-being and extended his best wishes for continued prosperity and progress for the UK and its people, and expressed hope for further growth and development in the historic relations between the two nations. (end)

