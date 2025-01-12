Biden sparks controversy after making joke deemed inappropriate amidst California’s ongoing wildfires

(MENAFN) Outgoing US President Joe Biden has sparked controversy after making a joke deemed inappropriate amidst California’s ongoing wildfires. The fires, which began earlier this week in Los Angeles County, have resulted in at least 10 deaths and forced 180,000 people to evacuate. The blazes have ravaged affluent areas, destroying around 10,000 homes, including those of several Hollywood celebrities.



While discussing the response to the fires, Biden made a quip when handing the floor to his vice president, Kamala Harris, who was directly impacted by the fires. Referring to her evacuation, he said, “Madam Vice President, I know you’re directly affected. So you fire away, no pun intended.” Harris gave him a puzzled look before continuing with her remarks.



Biden’s comment quickly drew criticism on social media, with many calling it “tone-deaf” and “disgusting,” questioning his fitness for office at the age of 82. Some critics, including columnist Derek Hunter, attributed the incident to Biden’s age, suggesting it was a sign of senility. This isn’t the first time Biden has faced backlash for similar remarks; in 2023, he made light of Hawaii's deadly wildfires, drawing further criticism.

