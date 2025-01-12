US Congress supports imposing sanctions on ICC

(MENAFN) The US House of Representatives has approved a bill aimed at imposing sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) in response to its issuance of arrest warrants for Israeli Prime and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. The bill, known as the Illegitimate Court Counteraction Act, passed with a vote of 243 to 140 and targets ICC officials and entities supporting the court’s investigations into individuals from the US and allied nations.



Representative Brian Mast, who led the bill's advocacy, referred to the ICC as a "kangaroo court." The legislation will now move to the Senate, where Republicans hold the majority, after a similar bill was blocked by Democrats when they controlled the chamber.



In November, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant, and several senior Hamas members, accusing them of war crimes in Gaza. Israel has rejected these charges as politically motivated and unfounded, citing the court’s bias. Israel, like the US, Russia, and China, does not recognize the ICC's jurisdiction.



The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, which escalated in October 2023, has led to widespread casualties, with over 46,000 Palestinians reported killed. Human rights groups and the UN have called for a ceasefire, but the conflict continues to intensify.

