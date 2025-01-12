Trump claims ‘Putin wants to meet’

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald revealed that a meeting is being arranged between him and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Speaking at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Thursday, Trump said that had expressed interest in meeting and that plans are underway to set it up, though he did not specify a date.



Trump has been critical of outgoing President Joe Biden’s unwavering support for Ukraine and has promised to quickly initiate negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. He also referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as "the greatest salesman on earth" for his persistent appeals for military and financial aid from Western nations.



While Trump did not provide a detailed peace strategy, media reports suggest that his team is considering freezing the conflict along the current front lines.



Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that no official requests for a meeting had been received but indicated that Moscow would wait until Trump takes office to address the matter. Trump’s designated Ukraine envoy, Keith Kellogg, has expressed optimism about achieving a deal between Russia and Ukraine within 100 days of Trump’s inauguration. He also criticized Biden for failing to engage in direct talks with Putin since 2022.

