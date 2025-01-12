Belgian driver Guillaume De Mevius wins stage 6 of Dakar Rally

(MENAFN) Belgian driver Guillaume De Mevius emerged victorious in the car category at the sixth stage of the 2025 Dakar Rally, clocking a time of 4 hours, 34 minutes, and 49 seconds. The stage, covering a 606-kilometer (376-mile) route between Hail and Al Duwadimi, saw De Mevius representing the Overdrive Racing team claim first place. Portuguese driver Joao Ferreira finished second, trailing by 1 minute and 34 seconds, while Qatari Nasser Al-Attiyah secured third, 2 minutes and 1 second behind the leader.



In the general classification, South African Henk Lategan took the overall lead with a time of 32 hours, 51 minutes, and 36 seconds, holding a seven-minute advantage over Saudi Arabia’s Yazeed Al Rajhi. Lategan’s strong performance throughout the rally has kept him at the top of the rankings heading into the final stages.



In the bike category, American Ricky Brabec led the race to finish first in the sixth stage with a time of 5 hours and 51 seconds. French rider Adrien Van Beveren finished second, 23 seconds behind Brabec, while Chile’s Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo placed third, 51 seconds behind the winner.



Australian Daniel Sanders retained his overall lead in the bike category, finishing with a cumulative time of 35 hours, 18 minutes, and 49 seconds. He maintained an 11-minute, 46-second advantage over Spain’s Tosha Schareina in second place.

