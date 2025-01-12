Z-Morh Tunnel: A Game-Changer For Sonamarg Tourism 7 Things To Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the Z-Morh tunnel on the Srinagar-Sonamarg road on Monday, January 13. This will mark his first visit to Kashmir after the Assembly in the union territory.

The Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdulla shared pictures of the Z-Morh tunnel on X.

Z-Morh Tunnel: Dimensions

The Z-Morh Tunnel is a 6.5 km long, 2-lane road tunnel constructed between Gagangir and Sonamar in the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir. The main tunnel is 10.8 metres long and comprises a horse-shoe-shaped escape tunnel that is 7.5 metres long, a D-shaped ventilation tunnel of 8.3 metres, major culverts of 110 metres and 270 metres, and a small culvert of 30 metres.





Z-Morh gets its name due to its shape, Z, and morh, which means turn in Hindi.

Z-Morh Tunnel: Cost of the project

The project is reportedly built for ₹2,680 crore.





The road previously used was prone to avalanches. The Z-Morh is expected to provide all-weather connectivity to Sonamarg. Travelling in the tunnel will take around 15 minutes, compared to hours on the previous road. With the adjacent Zoji-La Tunnel, this tunnel on the Srinagar-Leh Highway will provide connectivity to Baltal (Amarnath cave), Kargil, and other places in the Ladakh region all year round.





The Zojila tunnel area is important for the movement of goods and defence logistics to Ladakh. Ladakh is inaccessible during winter due to excessive snowfall, closing the Zojila Pass. The tunnel is expected to boost economic and social development of the region by providing seamless connectivity.

Z-Morh Tunnel: Where does it lead to?

The Z-Morh will connect to the Zojila tunnel, which is currently under construction. The tunnel will cut through Zojila Pass to reach the Kargil district in Ladakh. Zojila tunnel is reported to be Asia's longest tunnel.

Challenges

On October 20, 2024, the tunnel workers were attacked by terrorists who entered a camp at Gagangir. The attack killed seven civilians, including six non-local workers and a local doctor.