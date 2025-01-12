Iran's trade with EAEU reaches USD2.7B in 2024

(MENAFN) Iran's foreign trade with the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) totaled USD2.704 billion during the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20 – December 21, 2024), according to Foroud Asgari, head of Iran’s Customs Administration (IRICA).



Asgari, speaking to IRNA's economic correspondent, shared the details of Iran's trade with EAEU countries, revealing that exports from Iran amounted to approximately USD1.494 billion, reflecting a 20.79 percent increase compared to the same period last year.



The weight of exports during this period was 3.857 million tons, marking a 21.69 percent rise year-on-year. Key destinations for Iran's exports included Russia, Armenia, and Kazakhstan.



Regarding imports, Asgari noted that Iran's imports from the five EAEU member states totaled USD1.209 billion, a 19.16 percent decrease from USD1.495 billion during the same period last year.



The weight of imports was 1.626 million tons, showing a significant 45.3 percent decline year-on-year.

