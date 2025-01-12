Qatar's Healthcare System Ranked Among Top 20

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) M Mazharul Haque | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar has moved up four places in a global healthcare ranking, scoring more points than any country in the Middle East and Africa region, on the Care 2025 by Numbeo.

The country has been placed 18th in a ranking of 97 countries with a score of 73.4, compared to 22nd place in January 2024, when it had scored 73 points. Qatar has consistently been ranked among the top 20 countries by Numbeo and it is the only country in the region to make it to the top 20 list.

This demonstrates that Qatar's healthcare system has earned global recognition for its distinctiveness and adherence to international standards, garnering trust worldwide.

The index is an estimation that evaluates the overall quality of the healthcare system, including factors such as healthcare professionals, equipment, staff, doctors, and costs. It provides an assessment of the healthcare infrastructure, services, and resources available in a specific location.

The index is typically calculated based on a scale, often using a baseline value (Eg- 100) to represent a standard level of healthcare provision. Countries and cities are then ranked relative to this baseline, with higher values indicating better healthcare services and lower values indicating poorer services.

It is based on user-contributed data and perceptions. The index is a comparative tool to evaluate and compare healthcare systems across different cities or countries, assisting in understanding the healthcare landscape.

Among the GCC countries, the United Arab Emirates was ranked 29th on the Health Care Index with 70.6 points; Oman came 46th with 65.1 points; Saudi Arabia was at 55th place with a score of 61.8; and Kuwait stood 67th with a score of 58.4 points.

Asian countries lead the rankings.

Taiwan has been ranked first with a score of 86.5 points; South Korea was at the second place with a score of 82.8; Japan ranked third with a score of 80 and the Netherlands was placed fourth with 79.3 points. These four countries had been ranked first, second, third and fourth respectively in 2024 as well.

Among the world's major economies, France has been ranked seventh with a score of 77.7; Spain at 10th with 77.3; Australia at 19th with 73.4; United Kingdom at 21st spot with 72.7; Germany at 24th with a score of 71.9; China at 32nd place with a score of 68.7; the United States has been ranked 38th with a score of 67.8; and India at 44th with 65.5 points.

Qatar has made significant strides in healthcare over the past few decades. With robust investment, innovative initiatives, and a commitment to improving public health, Qatar has transformed its healthcare system into a model of excellence in the region.

With improved life expectancy, better health outcomes, and investment in health infrastructure, this development has been felt on the ground. As one of the highest spenders in healthcare in the Middle East, Qatar has enabled its population to enjoy the highest life expectancy rate in the Eastern Mediterranean Region and globally ranks in the top 25 percentile for healthcare access and quality.