Sunny Leone Thinks God Is Teaching Her A Lesson On Patience, Humility

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 11 (IANS) Sunny Leone, who is currently in Malaysia, shared that she thinks God is teaching her a lesson on patience and humility.

Sunny took to Instagram, where she shared a standing on a deck. In the backdrop, a cloudy sky, the sea and sand can be seen.

“Hmm, yes, where could we be? There are very mysterious things happening here,” without divulging much the actress said in the video.

She then shared a cryptic message, which read:“I think God is teaching me a lesson on patience and humility...I just wish I had gotten a warning so I could mentally prepare!!”

An avid user of social media, Sunny shared 'what really happens behind making reels'. She posted a funny“behind-the-scenes” video of“what really happens behind making reels”.

The actress, whose real name is Karenjit Kaur, posted a video on the photo-sharing website. In the clip, she is seen posing with her team for a reel.

She is heard telling her teammate:“Hide this. So we don't... Your hand, you dodo. Yeah. So we don't see it.”

The actress and her team got ready to make the reel and one of her teammates starts to count funnily. The actress starts nodding her head and then pauses.

Sunny captioned the video:“What really happens behind making reels!! Lol.”

In other news, Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber renewed their wedding vows after 13 years of their marriage in November.

The couple renewed their vows in an intimate ceremony in the Maldives on October 31, and was joined by their children Nisha, Noah, and Asher.

In a bizarre turn of events, on December 23, a new fraud in Chhattisgarh involving Sunny came to light. A person was enjoying the benefits of the state's welfare scheme Mahtari Vandan Yojana using the actress name to get the Rs 1000 per month from the state government.

As per media reports, the fraud was uncovered in Talur village, located in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region. A man used Sunny's name to receive the amount as the scheme only transfers the money to married women.